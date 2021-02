In Class C at the District 4 Tournament Mitchell, Bridgeport, and Gordon-Rushville qualified wrestlers for the State Tournament. The team champion was Ord.

In Class D you had Bayard finishing 5th at the District 4 Tournament, qualifying five through to state, while man other schools; Morrill, Minatare, Kimball, Hemingford, Garden County, Leyton, Mullen and Crawford also sent kids to Omaha.

