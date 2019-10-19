Cats stay unbeaten, Gering falls at home

Playing their final home game of the regular season the Scottsbluff Bearcats stayed unbeaten by knocking off rival Alliance by the final of 51-10.

Senior running back Jacob Krul led the way offensively for Scottsbluff with 4 first half touchdowns (3 runs and one receptions) and finished with 182 yards rushing on the night. Krul is now over 1,300 yards rushing on the season.

Fellow senior Jasiya DeOllos also came up big for the Bearcats in this one recording a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also showing great effort tracking down a receiver after a long catch and run to force a fumble with a strip from behind. Krul would score on a 77 yard touchdown run on the following play.

Scottsbluff is 8-0 on the season and they’ll close out the regular season next Friday night with a road game at McCook.

Scottsbluff is currently leading Class B in power points by a full point over Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Gering falls at home to McCook

It was also senior night at Gering’s Memorial Field as the Bulldogs fell to the McCook Bison by the final of 45-14.

McCook, winners of five of six since a two game slide to start the season, jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Both of Gering’s scores came courtesy of a pair of seniors as Anthony Walker hit Riley Schanaman for a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter; the first covered 80 yards and the second one was from 66 yards out.

Gering dropped to 1-7 with the loss and they’ll play at Chadron next week to close out their season. Chadron lost to Mitchell last night 28-24.