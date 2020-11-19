Chadron State added to Golden Window Classic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — November 18, 2020 — The Chadron State College men’s basketball team has accepted a bid in the 2020 Golden Window Classic, a predominantly NCAA Division I basketball event at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, from November 25-28. The event is hosted by Elevate Sports, an event management company based in San Francisco.

The Eagles will be matched up against the University of Nevada at 6 p.m. MT (7 p.m. CT) on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26.

The Wolfpack were 19-12 overall in 2019-20, finishing in a three-way tie for third in the Mountain West Conference at 12-6 in league play. They concluded their season with a 74-71 loss to the 11th-seeded Cowboys of Wyoming, after entering as the three-seed, at the 2020 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships, one of the few postseason basketball tournaments to reach its conclusion last season.

On Friday, CSC will face the University of San Francisco at 11 a.m. MT (Noon CT). The Dons, members of the West Coast Conference, were 22-12 last season. They got the fifth seed in their league’s postseason with a 9-7 conference record, and they advanced to the conference semifinal before falling to top-seed Gonzaga, then ranked No. 2 in the nation, by an 81-77 margin.

Chadron State has never faced either program in the 99-year history of the sport at CSC. This season will be the school’s 97th, as three seasons were shelved due to World War II.

Both games will be aired online at Flohoops.com, for a fee, but will also be broadcast live in Chadron and surrounding areas by Double Q Country at 97.5 FM or105.9 FM, hosted by the Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins.