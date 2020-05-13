Chadron State adds 31 to track and field roster

CHADRON, Neb. — May 12, 2020 — There are no high school or college track and field meets taking place this spring because of the COVID 19 pandemic that has invaded much of the world, but Chadron State College Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup and his assistants have been gearing up for the 2021 season and beyond.

First of all, the CSC coaches have been staying in touch with the approximately 50 members of this year’s team who saw their schedule abruptly ended after some exciting developments during the indoor season, but before any outdoor meets took place.

Nearly all of them went home in early March for spring break and never returned to the campus unless it was to retrieve their belongings from their residence hall rooms or apartments.

With no face-to-face classes since then, they’ve been finishing the semester via the internet at their homes. Northrup has remained in contact with them, encouraging them in their academics and reminding them to stay in shape. This week, he said that all of the 2020 team members who completed the indoor season, as well as several who redshirted, have said they are planning to return and resume their careers when that becomes possible.

Long before the coronavirus matter reared its ugly head, Northrup and his assistants had been recruiting promising high school track and field seniors. Some had already given verbal commitments that they would be joining the Eagles in the fall. Others were still considering the CSC offers and weighing them against those made by other schools.

With their graduations now over or perhaps taking place this weekend, Northrup has released the names of 16 women and 15 men who have signed letters of intent to become Eagles. He’s excited about their potential, even if he won’t have the opportunity to learn how their senior seasons turned out.

“The senior year is usually the best for track and field athletes and a lot of scholarship offers are based on how they did at the conference, district and state meets.” Northrup observed. “None of that information is available from this year.

“So there’s more guesswork involved in our offers this year, but we already had most of these prospects in our sights, both as athletes and students, and that’s what we used to make our decisions. Not everybody we wanted is coming our way, but we’re excited about the 31 who we’ve signed. Their addition will give us about 75 on our roster next year.”

Northrup added that several of the incoming freshmen placed at their state meets last year and a number of them attended a camp that the CSC coaching staff conducted in January.

The recruits hail from five states. There are 10 from Nebraska, nine from Wyoming, seven from Colorado, three from South Dakota and two from Montana.

Following are the names of the women who are joining the Eagles, listed by their track and field specialties:

Sprints–Onalise Albaugh, Torrington, Wyo.; Sawyer Enders-Erwin, Rapid City Stevens; and Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, (also a pole vaulter).

Hurdles–Caitlyn Mueller, Creek Valley High at Chappell.

Distances–Kassyl Swinney, Gordon-Rushville; Tukker Romey, Gering; Heather Weare, Alliance; and Hannah Wilkie, Rangely, Colo.

Throws–Morgan Ekwall, Southeast High at Yoder, Wyo.

Jumps–Austin Alexander, Newell, S.D.; Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.; Brolin Morgan, McCook; Destiny Pelton, Fort Morgan, Colo.; and Kristie Hill, South Platte High at Big Springs, Neb. (pole vault).

Multi events–Johannah Christie, Star Valley High at Afton, Wyo., and Parker Mooren, Natrona County High at Casper.

The male recruits by specialties:

Sprints–Darias Harms, Simla, Colo., Greg Logsdon, Southeast High at Yoder, Wyo., and Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh High at Casper. (Logsdon and Yoosook also are jumpers).

Hurdles–Tyson Edwards, Thunder Ridge High at Gillette; Logan Peila, Custer County High at Miles City, Mont.; and Creighton Trembly, Skyline High at Longmont, Colo.

Distances–Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs, Wyo.; Ethan Roberts, Rapid City Christian; Cale Schaefer, LaSalle, Colo., attended University High in Greeley; and Trey Schlueter, Ainsworth.

Throws–Parker Gosner, Windsor, Colo; Dan Reynolds, Middle Park High at Granby, Colo.; Reid Spady, Garden County High at Oshkosh; and Quest Savery, Custer County High at Miles City, Mont. (javelin).

Multi events–Dylan Soule, High Plains High at Polk, Neb.