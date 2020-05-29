Chadron State athletes named All-America honorees

NEW ORLEANS — May 26. 2020 — Chadron State College track and field student-athletes Naishaun Jernigan and Brodie Roden were named NCAA Division II Indoor All-Americans on Tuesday by the national coaches’ association for track and field.

Typically, All-America honors are decided based on athletic performances at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, however, all student-athletes listed on the startlist for their entered individual event, as well as relay qualifiers who produced their teams’ qualifying performance, receive this year’s awards. The USTFCCCA did not distinguish first or second teams.

Both Jernigan, a true freshman, and Roden, a sophomore, qualified for their first trips to nationals this past season. The two travelled to Birmingham, Alabama, where the meet was to be held, and learned of the cancellation on the day before competition was set to start.

Jernigan made the start list for triple jump with the No. 13 mark in the nation, at 15.01 meters (49-03.00). That leap took runner-up at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference meet. It is his career-best and ranks second on the Eagles’ all-time chart behind only Isaac Grimes’ mark of 51-8 ¼ that earned the Californian second place at last year’s national championships.

Roden, this year’s RMAC Male Track Athlete of the Year, took top billing at the conference meet as well as the overall season award, with the Athlete of the Meet award. His winning 400 meter time of 47.93 at RMACs was a meet record, and placed him 11th nationally with an altitude-converted time of 47.39 seconds. Earlier in the season he bested the school record 200 time, running it in 21.59 seconds.

CSC has been represented on the All-America lists for seven consecutive years now, in either indoor or outdoor track and field. Going back to 2011, the Eagles track and field programs also has All-America honors in 9 of the past 10.

A total of 716 honors were handed out to 117 different institutions on Tuesday.