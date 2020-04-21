Chadron State continues search for men’s basketball coach

Progress is being made in filling the men’s basketball coaching vacancy at Chadron State College, Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday.

More than 150 candidates have formally applied for the position, Smith said. The search committee has reviewed the applications and is contacting references.

But Smith added that the current travel restrictions make it unclear when the first candidates can be brought on campus and he is hesitant to hire a new coach without that occurring.

“We’re going as far as possible until that issue is settled,” he stated.

The new coach will replace Houston Reed, who resigned in March after accepting an assistant’s position at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Reed had been the Eagles’ head coach the past four seasons.