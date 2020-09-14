Chadron State cowgirl wins breakaway roping at CSC rodeo

Led by senior Quincy Segelke, Chadron State rodeo contestants placed nine times during the college’s rodeo at the Dawes County Fairgrounds this past weekend.

Segelke won the breakaway roping with 3.0 and 3.1-second runs, also placed fifth in goat tying and sixth in barrel racing and was the runner-up all-around cowgirl. She’s a graduate of Brush High School in Colorado.

Chadron State team ropers Colton Storer of Arthur and Tanner Whetham of Morrill were the runners-up in that event. Their 7.3-second time was the fastest during the championship go-round on Sunday.

CSC also had two third-place finishers. They were Rowdy Moon of Sargent in bareback riding and Tanner McInerney of Hulett, Wyo., in tie down roping. Haley Reed of Arnold was fourth in breakaway roping and Taryn Underwood of Crawford placed fifth among the rodeo’s 102 barrel racers.

Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., was sixth in steer wrestling.

Makenna Balkenbush of the University of Wyoming edged Segelke by five points (220-215) to win the all-around cowgirl title. The all-around cowboy was Kade Bruno of Sheridan College with 330 points. The runner-up was Chadron Coffield of the University of Wyoming with 305.

The next rodeo in the region will be this coming weekend at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.