CHADRON, Neb. — August 31, 2020 — Chadron State football may happen this fall on a limited basis, Eagles’ Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday.

“We’re hoping to play a few games in October,” Smith said. “It depends on if we can comply with the COVID testing that the NCAA says is necessary.

Smith added that not all the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams are interested in playing this fall, but a few besides the Eagles are exploring the possibilities.

CSC Head Coach Jay Long said if the arrangements can be completed, the Eagles would practice for three weeks and then play on Saturdays. The NCAA has ruled that players can participate in five games without using a year of eligibility.

About 130 Chadron State football players have been taking part in weight training and conditioning three times a week the past two weeks.

The CSC women’s golf team is due to start its season on Monday, Sept. 14. The cross country team is also expected to compete this fall, but the schedule is still being worked out, track coach Riley Northrup said.

Volleyball Coach Jennifer Stadler said Monday that no RMAC matches will take place this fall.

“All of our matches are going to be played in the spring, but we’re still trying to work out the schedules,” Stadler said.

The CSC rodeo set for Sept. 11-13 will open the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s fall schedule, as usual, Coach Dustin Luper said Monday.