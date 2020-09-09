Chadron State rodeo is this weekend

CHADRON, Neb. — Sept. 8, 2020 — Rodeo will open Chadron State’s sports competition for the 2020-21 school year this weekend.

The college’s annual rodeo will be at the Dawes County Fairgrounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Contestants from a dozen schools that make up the Central Rocky Mountain Region will compete. CSC Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper said the rodeo has exactly 500 entries.

“I think we’ll have great support,” Luper said. “People are glad they’ll be able to get out and do something like this.”

The contestants also are eager to compete. While five regional rodeos took place last fall, the spring schedule was cancelled and the College National Finals Rodeo always held in Casper in June, also was called off because of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The official performances this weekend will be at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights. There also will be large sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, since there will be too many entries for the nighttime shows.

The grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants in each of the nine events from the previous sessions will vie for top honors.

Cowboy church also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds at 8 a.m. Sunday. It’s open to the public without charge.

There are 14 women and 16 men on this year’s CSC rosters. Seniors make up half of the women’s team. The men’s team is younger with only two seniors on the roster, but it will be bolstered by the return of Rowdy Moon of Sargent.

Moon is a CSC graduate assistant coach this year and has been granted a fifth year of eligibility. He was the bareback runner-up in the region in 2017-18 and rode all three of his broncs at the College National Finals Rodeo that year.

Another competitive Chadron State cowboy last fall was Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D. Now a senior, he placed among the top six in steer wrestling at four regional rodeos and was among the 10 finalists at the fifth.

In addition, Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D., was second in steer wrestling at last year’s CSC rodeo and Colton Storer of Arthur placed in tie down roping twice last fall when he was a freshman.

Luper said he believes several of the freshmen will do well in timed events.

Leaders for the women’s team will include Quincey Segelke of Douglas, Wyo., who is returning for another year after being third in breakaway roping and sixth in goat tying through the five rodeos last fall. Segelke also tied for first in the opening go-round of breakaway roping with a 2.1-second run and placed in the top 10 in the second go-round in 2.6 seconds at the 2019 CNFR.

Marissa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., Hanna Hostutler of Philip, S.D.; and Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., are other CSC cowgirls who have often reached the finals during their careers.

Besides riding barebacks, Moon will help protect the bull riders along with North Dakotan Gus Kornberg.

A former bull fighter, Sugar Ray Quinn of Rapid City, is returning as the PA announcer.

All the stock is coming from South Dakota. Spud Creek Rodeo at Interior will furnish the rough stock and Allen Good of Long Valley and Joe Waln of Martin are providing the livestock for the timed events.

The price is right for the rodeo. General admission is just $5 per performance. Youths 12 and under will be admitted free. There is no charge for CSC students and employees.