Chadron State will play Football this Fall

CHADRON, Neb. — — The Chadron State College football team has scheduled five non-conference contests against fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members, as of Monday afternoon. The games will count as official NCAA contests, however no RMAC championship will be awarded nor standings kept.

The games will be at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction at noon on October 10, against South Dakota Mines at 5 p.m., October 17 at Elliott Field in Chadron; against Black Hills State at 2 p.m., October 24 in Chadron; at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Halloween night, October 31, at 4 p.m., and at Black Hills State on November 14 at 1 p.m.

The schedule is subject to revision, should the feasilibility of playing contests change in the future.

Each participant is expected to comply with NCAA Resocialization of Sport principles issued by the association this summer.