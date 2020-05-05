Changes announced to CSC summer athletic camps

CHADRON, Neb. — May 4, 2020 — Some Chadron State College summer athletic camps have been postponed, and others cancelled, due to the state of Nebraska’s extension of Directed Health Measures through the month of May and the expectation that the precautions, such as the prohibition of organized sports, will be necessary into June.

The football prospect camp scheduled for June 1 is cancelled. Team camps will be moved to July, and the July prospect camp is on as scheduled for July 25. The dates for 11-man team camps were moved to July 6-8 for “large schools”, such as Nebraska Class A and B, and July 12-14 for the smaller schools. The six, eight, and nine-man camps will be July 16-18.

The CSC volleyball program is still set to host all team and skills camps July 7-15 as originally planned.

All wrestling and girls’ basketball camps are cancelled, however the wrestling program will announce an alternative team camp at a later date. Registrations already submitted will be refunded.

The men’s basketball and softball programs also intend to host camps, but the dates for those will be announced at a later time.