Changes to prep tennis schedule

There’s been a schedule change for the boys tennis tournament that was originally scheduled for tomorrow in Alliance.

Due to the extreme heat and COVID-19 protocols tomorrow’s matches have been moved to Gillette, Wyoming. Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance will all be in attendance.

Updated schedule

10 am- Campbell County vs. Scottsbluff (at CCHS), Thunder Basin vs. Gering (at TBHS)

Noon- Campbell County vs. Gering (Rec Center), Thunder Basin vs. Scottsbluff (Rec Center)

2 pm- Campbell County vs. Alliance (Rec Center)

4 pm- Thunder Basin vs. Alliance (Rec Center)

There’s also been an added meet for September 18th at Scottsbluff featuring these same five schools.