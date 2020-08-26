class="post-template-default single single-post postid-481244 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Changes to prep tennis schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | August 26, 2020
There’s been a schedule change for the boys tennis tournament that was originally scheduled for tomorrow in Alliance.

Due to the extreme heat and COVID-19 protocols tomorrow’s matches have been moved to Gillette, Wyoming. Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance will all be in attendance.

Updated schedule

10 am- Campbell County vs. Scottsbluff (at CCHS), Thunder Basin vs. Gering (at TBHS)

Noon- Campbell County vs. Gering (Rec Center), Thunder Basin vs. Scottsbluff (Rec Center)

2 pm- Campbell County vs. Alliance (Rec Center)

4 pm- Thunder Basin vs. Alliance (Rec Center)

There’s also been an added meet for September 18th at Scottsbluff featuring these same five schools.

