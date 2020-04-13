Clasen and French named All-America

MANHEIM, Pa. — April 10, 2020 — The National Wrestling Coaches Association issued a release on Thursday naming two Chadron State College wrestlers to its official All-America teams. Chase Clasen (Moses Lake, Wash.) was honored in the 149-pound weight division, while Wade French landed the award at the 197-pound division.

Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the DII Student-athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championship, however, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the championships were canceled.

For the 2019-20 season, All-America honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the NCAA super-regional tournaments and up to the national championships.

Clasen’s move to 149 pounds came leading up to the super regional, after compiling a regular season record of 12-6 at 157. He went 5-1 in two tournaments at his new weight class, including a 4-2 win over No. 5 Mason Boutain in the super regional semifinals. Clasen’s only loss at 149 came in the finals to a fellow All-America recipient, by a score of 2-0. The returning national qualifier led the Eagles with 40 takedowns and 29 escapes in the final season statistics.

French ended the season on a 14-0 run, on his way to the team’s best overall record at 23-3. That streak included a 3-0 NCAA regional, where he finished atop the podium. In the finals, French edged Colorado Mesa’s Donnie Negus, who was ranked as high as eight in Division II this season. Following his second consecutive regional title, French led his team statistically with 32 nearfalls, five reversals, and three technical falls.

The pair become the first All-America recipients at CSC since Dustin Stodola in 2014. The last two to receive the award in the same season were Perry McAfee and Jordan Debus in 2013.