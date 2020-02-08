Colorado School of Mines outscores Eagles 81-47

CHADRON, Neb. — February 7, 2020 — Colorado School of Mines broke a 16-16 tie midway through the first half, went on to build a 44-29 halftime margin and continued to pull away from homestanding Chadron State for an 81-47 victory Saturday night in a men’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball game.

The Orediggers, now 15-8 for the season and 11-5 in the conference, shot 48 percent from the field in each half while finishing 28 of 58 for the game. Their point total included 11 of 31 from 3-point range and 14 of 17 at the free throw line.

The visitors also outrebounded the Eagles 40-29, leading to a 17-4 margin in second chance points. They also had a 16-8 advantage in points off turnovers and a 34-18 spread in points in the paint.

Although Mines jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Eagles made seven of their first 11 shots to go ahead 16-13. That proved to be their only lead. Chadron State finished the first half 12 of 24 from the field, but was just two of four from the free throw stripe to account for much of its 15-point intermission deficit

Chadron State connected on just six of 29 field goal attempts in the second half while falling farther and farther behind. The Eagles’ 47 total points are their season low by a dozen.

“We had a lot of shots that we’re capable of making, both those from four to six feet away and open shots from the perimeter, that didn’t go down tonight,” Chadron State Coach Houston Reed . “I’m frustrated and the players are frustrated, but I’d rather have guys who are frustrated than those who are apathetic. I know they’ll keep working. We’re a much better team than our won-loss record.”

The Eagles are now 3-19 for the season and 2-13 in the conference.

Four Orediggers scored in double digits, led by junior forward Michael Glen with 19 points on seven of nine from the field, including two-of-two from behind the arc three-of-three at the line. Glen also was the leading games rebounder with nine.

Kobi Betts added 13 points, Titus Reed 12 and Joe Miks 11 for Mines. Each is also a junior.

Chadron State’s only double figure scorer was Brian Rodriguez with 12, all in the first half. He did not play in the second half after drawing his fourth foul on a technical just before halftime. Colby Jackson and Kenan Gray each finished with eight points.

The Eagles will host Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night while Mines will return to the Denver area to play Metro State. Colorado Springs toppled the Roadrunners 70-47 Friday night.

Colorado Mines–Michael Glen 19, Kobi Betts 13, Titus Reed 12, Joe Miks 11, Brendan Sullivan 7, Luke Golter 7, Bede Hooper 5, Ben Boone 3, Austin Means 2, Paul O’Leary 2. Totals: 28-58 (11-31) 14-17, 81 points, 40 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

Chadron State–Brian Rodriguez 12, Colby Jackson 8, Kenan Gray 8, Andre Sepeda 6, Stephon Bell 4, Kayden Sund 4, Brady Delimont 3, Michael Sparks 2. Totals: 18-53 (5-16) 6-10, 47 points, 29 rebounds, 14 turnovers.

Colorado Mines 44 37 —-81

Chadron State 29 18 —47

3-pointers: CSM–Miks 3, Glen 2, Reed 2, Sullivan 1, Boone 1, Hooper 1, Golter 1. CSC–Rodriguez 2, Jackson 2, Delimont 1.