Cougar baseball picks up first win of the season

LAMAR, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team received strong pitching and clutch hits to register a 2-1 win over Lamar Community College on Monday in Lamar, Colorado.

Paul Panduro had five hitless innings before giving way to William Potter, who allowed no runs and just two hits to get the win. Panduro struck out five in his five innings of work, while Potter struck out three. Elliott McNeave picked up the save in his inning of work where he struck out two.

Offensive runs were far to come by in the contest. Both pitching staffs threw shutout ball through seven innings.

It was the eighth inning that WNCC finally broke through, plating two runs on three hits. Ty McAninch and Ethan “Q” Miller led off with back-to-back singles. McAninch came around to score on a ground out by Dermot Fritsch. Luis Alcantara followed with a double to put two on. Miller came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Rollins for the 2-0 lead.

Lamar made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth scoring one run on two hits. With two outs, Lamar got back-to-back singles to score one run. With runners at first and second, Elliott McNeave slammed the door on the Lopes in getting a third-out, fly-out to rightfielder Miller for the win.

WNCC finished with seven hits. Kinneberg led the way with two hits including a double. Alcantara also had a double in the win.

WNCC, 1-4, will be back in action Saturday and Sunday when they travel to Great Bend, Kansas, to face the Cougars of Barton Community College.

WNCC 000 000 020 – 2 7 1

Lamar 000 000 001 – 1 4 0

WP – William Potter. S — Elliott McNeave

2B – Luis Alcantara, Joe Kinneberg.