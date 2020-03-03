class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444450 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Cougar baseball pushed to Thursday

BY Chris Cottrell | March 3, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Cougar baseball pushed to Thursday
(WNCC Sports Information)

With high winds in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon in the region the WNCC baseball team has moved their home doubleheader against Northeastern Junior College back a day.

The Empire Conference twin bill will now take place on Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Field with a start time of 12 pm.

Following the games on Thursday the Cougars will hit the road for a weekend series at Trinidad State. Saturday will be a single game starting at 3 pm with a doubleheader featured on Sunday with a noon start time.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments