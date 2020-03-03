Cougar baseball pushed to Thursday

With high winds in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon in the region the WNCC baseball team has moved their home doubleheader against Northeastern Junior College back a day.

The Empire Conference twin bill will now take place on Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Field with a start time of 12 pm.

Following the games on Thursday the Cougars will hit the road for a weekend series at Trinidad State. Saturday will be a single game starting at 3 pm with a doubleheader featured on Sunday with a noon start time.