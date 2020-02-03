Cougar games at Casper postponed

Casper College early this morning cancelled all classes and school activities for today so that means tonight’s scheduled basketball doubleheader on the road for the Cougars has been postponed.

The WNCC women’s and men’s road basketball games scheduled for tonight, Monday 2/3, have been postponed.

The men will be in action at home on Tuesday night, hosting North Platte Community College.

The Rural Radio Network will have coverage of that game on KOZY 101.3 FM and KOZYfm.com starting at 5:45, with tip-off at 6 pm.