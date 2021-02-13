Cougar men fall to Northwest

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team dropped a 78-67 contest to Northwest in the WNCC Classic on Friday.

Northwest won the contest from behind the 3-point arc. The Trappers buried 14 3-pointers compared to just three for the Cougars.

Jaren Fritz had the hot hand for Trappers, burying eight treys and finished with a game-high 30 points.

The Cougars, who held a 32-28 lead at halftime, shot 26 percent from the field for the game and were just 45 percent in the second half. The Cougars’ three treys came in the second half.

Northwest started the contest on a roll, bolting to a 20-7 lead. WNCC fought back, taking the lead at 25-23 on a Chase Thompson bucket with 4:45 to play in the opening 20 minutes.

It was short-lived as Northwest went back in front at 26-24 only to watch Taylor Johnson and Agwa Nywesh score two points each to give the Cougars a 28-26 lead. Northwest tied the game at 28, but WNCC made the last four points to lead at halftime 32-28.

The second half saw the Cougars jump out to a 45-37 lead and later at 48-43 after a Conner McCracken 3-pointer.

That was when Northwest went on a roll hitting treys, nailing seven straight 3-pointers along with one old-fashioned 3-point play to lead 64-54. From that point on, both teams traded buckets and WNCC never could cut the deficit to single digits.

WNCC had three in double figures. Thompson and Them Koang each had 17 points while Issad Solano had 12 points.

Taylor Johnson led the way on the boards with nine rebounds.

The first men’s game of the day between Lamar and Central Community College-Columbus was also a tight contest as Lamar’s Tim Montgomery drove the paint as time was running down and had a lay-in that won the contest for the Lopes 72-70.

The WNCC Classic will wrap up Saturday with four games. The Northwest women will battle Lamar at 10 a.m. followed by the Northwest men taking on Lamar at noon. The Cougar women will battle Central-Columbus at 2 p.m. followed by the Cougar men taking on Central-Columbus at 4 p.m.

After this weekend, the Cougar women and men will be back in action Monday when they host Laramie County Community College at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 28 50 – 78

WNCC 32 35 – 67

NORTHWEST

Hayden Peterson 3, Andre Loigu 4, Jahquel Goss 5, Jaren Fritz 30, Gabriel Gutierrez 18, Oluwaseyi Oyeku 16, Jerome Mabry 2.

WNCC

Carter Brown 2, Chase Thompson 17, Jasiya DeOllos 1, Tayler Johnson 4, Tyler Mack 1, Agqa Nywesh 8, Issad Solano 12, Conner McCracken 3, Them Koang 17, Sayo Owolabi 2.

Lamar 31 41 – 72

CCC-Columbus 42 28 – 70

LAMAR

Deondre Barfield 7, Bryce Whitaker 12, Donato Joseph 4, Tim Montgomery 8, Khahl Haywood 16, Kevon Wiggins 25.

CENTRAL-COLUMBUS

Tredyn Prososki 9, Kyle Hawthorne 4, Jayden Byabato 4, Dwight Glover 13, Gacoby Jones 15, Michael Ozomah 21, Caleb Muia 4.