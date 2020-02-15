Cougar women capture 22nd straight win

LAMAR, Colo. – The third-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team buried 16 treys and Maddy Campbell had seven as the Cougar women ran by Lamar 92-51 Friday night in Region IX South Sub-region action.

The win was the Cougars 22nd straight victory and moves the third-ranked team to 24-1 on the season. More importantly, WNCC is 8-0 in the South sub-region with Otero right behind at 6-1.

WNCC has two sub-region games next week when they travel to Trinidad State Junior College on Tuesday and then Otero Junior College on Friday.

Friday’s contest was close in the first quarter with the two teams tied at 9-9. WNCC went on to lead 15-11 after one quarter.

The second and third quarters was when WNCC put separation between them and Lamar. WNCC outscored Lamar 29-14 in the second and 31-7 in the third.

WNCC opened the second on a 10-0 run behind 10 points from Tishara Morehouse for a 25-11 lead. Later, Yuliana Valcheva scored seven straight points to put the Cougars up 41-22 and went on to lead at halftime 47-25.

The third quarter was WNCC’s best 10 minutes. The Cougars came out of the locker room on a 19-5 run behind three straight 3-pointers from Campbell to give the Cougars a 63-30 lead. WNCC led 75-32 after three periods.

Lamar outscored WNCC 19-17 in the final stanza, but never did make a run in the final 10 minutes.

WNCC shot 49 percent from the game and buried 16 3-pointers, which is tied for second int eh WNCC record book. Campbell buried seven treys, which is tied for third in the record book alongside Lyndie Puckett. The record for individual threes is nine while the team record is 19 set a year ago.

WNCC had three players in double figures. Campbell led the way with 23 points while Morehouse had 17 and Yuliyana Valcheva tallied 11. Zarrea Coleman finished with nine while Taylor Joplin finished with eight points.

The Cougars pulled down 39 rebounds led by Morehouse and Mahoukou with seven each. The Cougars also dished out 22 assists and collected 15 steals. Morehouse had 5 assists and three steals. Zarrea Coleman also had three steals.

WNCC 15 29 31 17 – 92

Lamar 11 14 7 19 – 51

WNCC

Yuliyana Valcheva 11, Tishara Morehouse 17, Taylor Joplin 8, Zarrea Coleman 9, Lidsey Mahoukou 6, Georgia Berry 6, Desmonea Antwine 7, Dakota Duplesis 5, Maddy Campbell 23.

LAMAR

Kiaria Walker 10, Tierra Holland 14, Jasmine Holmes 2, Matisyn Moses 13, Chantry Hoskinson 2, Angie Lopez 8, Nagua Puoe 2.