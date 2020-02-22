Cougars drop home games to Barton

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Barton Community College in the Cougars’ home opener at Cleveland Field on Friday.

The first game saw Barton score five times in the fourth to open a pitcher’s dual to earn the 7-0 game one victory. The second game, which was a 9-inning contest, saw WNCC jump on top 3-0 on a 3-run Orey Fricke home run, but Barton came back to score nine runs to take the 9-6 win.

WNCC head coach Mike Jones said they had good starting pitching, but just couldn’t get the offense going.

“Both of our starting pitchers did a really good job,” Jones said. “They held their offense in check and gave us an opportunity to try to get something going offensively. Right now, we are struggling as an offense. We are struggling with timing. We are struggling with rotation of pitches. It will take us a little big of time. We need to keep playing and keep getting at bats and keep getting better.”

WNCC managed just three hits in the first game but did put together an offensive attack together in the second game, registering five hits and plating six runs.

WNCC had an opportunity to score early in game one, loading the bases, but couldn’t get runners in. Still, through the first three innings, it was anyone’s game.

Barton finally took the lead with a five-run fourth inning and then played single runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the win.

Barton outhit WNCC 7-3. WNCC was led by Ethan “Q” Miller with the only extra base hit for the Cougars with a double.

Also collecting singles were Dermot Fritsch and Luis Alcantara.

Garrett Declue went five innings, giving up six runs, just two earned runs, five hits, and striking out six. Trent Richter tossed the final two innings in allowing two hits and one run.

The second game was a totally different offensive contest between the two teams. The two teams combined for 14 hits with Barton collecting nine and WNCC five.

WNCC struck first with a 3-run second-inning that saw Jordan Rollins lead off with a walk followed by a single by Jayden Orozco. Then, with two outs and an 0-2 count, Fricke takes the third pitch deep over the rightfield fence for the lead and the 3-0 lead.

Barton came back and tied the game with two in the fourth and one in the sixth. The Barton Cougars then went up 7-3 with four runs in the seventh inning on just two hits.

The Cougars answered with three in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 7-6. WNCC scored the three runs all with two outs. Miller and Fritsch each earned free passes with a walk and a hits-batsman. Alcantara followed with a double to score both runners. Alcantara came around to score on a Rollins single.

Barton added two runs in the ninth for insurance.

WNCC was led at the plate by Fricke with his home run and three RBIs. Alcantara had a double with two RBIs, while Hunter Nelson had a double. Jordan Rollins had the other RBI in the contest.

WNCC used four pitchers in the 9-inning contest. Chandler Young started and went six strong innings, allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out four. Dawson Hurford took the loss, going just one inning in allowing four runs and two hits. Also pitching an inning were Brandon Rollinson and Ty McAninch.

WNCC and Barton will be back in action Saturday at Cleveland field for a doubleheader beginning at noon. The first game will be a 7-inning game while the second game will be a 9-inning contest.

Game 1

Barton 000 511 0 – 7 7 3

WNCC 000 000 0 – 0 3 4

LP – Garrett Declue.

2B – Q Miller

Game 2

Barton 002 001 402 – 9 9 0

WNCC 030 000 300 – 6 5 2

LP – Dawson Hurford.

2B – Luis Alcantara, Hunter Nelson.

HR – Orey Fricke.