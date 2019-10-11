Cowboys set for road battle with San Diego State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 8, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys (4-1 overall, 1-0 MW) head to San Diego State (4-1 overall, 1-1 MW) for a Saturday evening contest in the first road contest of the Mountain West schedule for the Pokes. The 8:30 p.m. MT game can be seen on CBS Sports Network and will feature the Cowboys potent rushing attack against the nation’s best run defense in San Diego State.

The contest will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

About The Cowboys

Wilson One of Best Active Players: Senior linebacker Logan Wilson has turned himself into on the nation’s finest defensive players. He is second in active career tackles with 361. He also ranks in the top-10 amongst active players in other statistics.

Career Tackles: 2nd – 361 Total Tackles

Total tackles Per Game: 5th – 8.2 Tackles Per Game

Solo Tackles: 2nd – 218 Solo Tackles

Solo Tackles Per Game: 5th – 4.95 Solo Tackles Per Game

Total Tackles for Loss: 9th – 30.0 Tackles for Loss

Assisted Tackles: 8th – 143 Assisted Tackles

Interceptions: 12th – 7 Interceptions

Defensive TDs: 2nd – 3 Touchdowns

Best Start Since 2007: The Cowboys opened Mountain West play with a 53-17 win over UNLV. It marked the Pokes’ fourth win of the season and marked Wyoming best start since opening the season 4-1 during the 2007 campaign. It is the best start of the Craig Bohl era of Wyoming Football.

Swen Has Career Day: True freshman running back Titus Swen rushed for a career-high 136 yards against UNLV. He also finished the day with his first career touchdown that was a 59 yard rush for the longest of his career. He is second on the team rushing for 314 yards on the season.

Ground Game Goes Off: The Pokes ground game was on point in the 53-17 win over UNLV. Wyoming rushed for a season-high 374 yards with five rushing scores. The 374 rushing yards was the most since rushing for 424 yards against San Jose State on Nov. 3, 2018. The Pokes averaged 7.8 yards per rush against the Rebels and all four rushers had a rush of 15 yards or better. Wyoming is No. 14 in the nation and second in the MW in rushing at 248.2 per game.

Busy First Half: The Cowboys recorded 33 points in the first half against the Rebels. It was the most since scoring 42 points in the first half against New Mexico in 2017, a contest also in War Memorial Stadium. The Pokes scored 26 points in the second quarter, as it was the second most points in a quarter after Wyoming scored 27 points against Missouri in the second frame in the season opener. Wyoming is outscoring opponents 77-31 in the second quarter this season.

Offense Breakouts: The Wyoming offense recorded a season-high 498 yards of total offense in the win over UNLV. It was the most yards in a game since recording 528 yards of total offense against Utah State on Nov. 5, 2016.

Back to Grass: When the Pokes hit the field against San Diego State inside SDCCU Stadium it will mark the first time since the Poinsettia Bowl in 2016 that the Pokes have played on a grass surface.

About San Diego State

The Aztecs head into Saturday evening’s contest with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Mountain West play. SDSU defeated Colorado State on the road last Saturday evening by a score of 24-7.

San Diego State is one of the nation’s top teams against the run. The Aztecs allow 45.4 rushing yards per game on the season, which is tops in the nation. SDSU allows only 27.8 yards of total offense per game, which ranks eighth in the nation. Offensively, the Aztecs record 323.6 yards of total offense per game with 134.6 yards coming on the ground and 189 yards per game through the air.

The Aztec offense is paced by quarterback Ryan Agnew, as he passes for 189 yards per game and has completed 63.9 percent of his passes this season. Running back Chance Bell leads San Diego State in rushing at 42.2 yard per game followed by Jordan Byrd at 41.4 yards per game. Agnew’s top target in the passing game is Kobe Smith with four touchdowns on the season to go along with 73.6 yards receiving per game.

The San Diego State defense is led by linebacker Kyahva Tezino with 43 tackles on the season. He also has five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has two forced fumbles and an interception. Luq Barc has four interceptions for the season to rank second nationally. He also has 24 tackles on the season and six pass breakups.

Kicker Matt Araiza is 8-of-9 in field goal attempts this season. He is also a perfect 11-of-11 in extra points for the season.

Up Next

The Pokes host New Mexico for Homecoming on Oct. 18 in a 1 p.m. MT start inside War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Gold Rush” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing gold. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in gold.