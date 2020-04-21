Cross To Leave NU

Lincoln-Freshman forward Kevin Cross entered the transfer portal Tuesday, Cross announced his decision via social media. His departure leaves the Huskers with two open scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Last year he appeared in 32 games and averaged seven points and four rebounds per game. Cross becomes the sixth player with remaining eligibility to leave Nebraska since December, joining Samari Curtis, Dachon Burke, Jervay Green, Cam Mack and Charlie Easley. Five of those six were key contributors for the Huskers in Fred Hoiberg’s first season as head coach .