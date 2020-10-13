CSC announces football gameday COVID-19 guidelines

CHADRON, Neb. — October 5, 2020 — The Chadron State College athletics department announced on Monday its protocols for the two scheduled home football games, on October 17 and 24, on Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium.

The purpose of the policies is to create the safest game day environment possible for student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff, and visiting teams.

Everyone in the stadium will be asked to conscientiously practice social distancing when possible, frequently wash hands, use hand sanitizer, wear face coverings, and follow the entry and exit signs. Signage will be implemented to direct the flow of traffic within the stadium, and ushers will prompt guests to exit in an orderly fashion at the conclusion of the games.

Temperature checks will also be conducted, via a handheld contactless thermometer, prior to entry to the stadium, and no one running a temperature above 100 degrees will be admitted.

All high touch-point surfaces and common areas will be regularly cleaned prior to, and throughout, the games.

In addition, credit card transactions will be highly encouraged for all game day ticket, concessions, and merchandise sales. For ticket sales, the athletic department has rolled out an online ticketing system which is now open at ChadronEagles.com/Tickets.

Only participants, media, and game personnel will be allowed on the field at any time. Spectators are not allowed on the field post game.

Finally, all guests partaking in tailgating activities must adhere to local and state COVID-19 safety requirements in place at the time of the tailgate, including but not limited to face coverings, social distancing and number of attendees. Tents may not exceed 10 feet by 10 feet and must be a minimum of 40 feet from the next tailgate setup. No tents or tailgate set ups are allowed prior to 7 a.m. on game day. No overnight tailgating or camping is permitted.

For those who do not wish to attend in person, CSC Live will carry a video stream of both football games, with play-by-play, at ChadronState.tv, and Double Q Country will carry the radio broadcast on 97.5 FM and 105.9 FM with an online audio stream at PanhandlePost.com.

To download the full list of guidelines, visit ChadronEagles.com and click on the COVID-19 alert at the top of the page.

CSC kicks off its home opener this Saturday against South Dakota Mines at 5 p.m.