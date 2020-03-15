CSC Athletics COVID-19 updates – March 13

CHADRON, Neb. — March 13, 2020 — On Friday afternoon, staff at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference headquarters issued a release announcing the cancellation of all spring championship and non-championship competitions and travel for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year over concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The decision, first proposed by league athletic administrators, was approved by the 16 presidents of the RMAC member schools in a conference Friday. It updates the position previously taken on Thursday, and does not include language which limits student-athletes’ practices or participation in strength and conditioning programs.

Other updates affecting student-athletes were issued on Friday by the NCAA Division II administration and the Nebraska State College System.

The committee governing Division II granted an additional season of eligibility for student-athletes in all spring sports, which include softball, track and field, and women’s golf. In addition it declared a recruiting dead period for all sports and waived sports sponsorship requirements for its members.

Recruiting visits already scheduled during the dead period will be rescheduled.

Changes made to NCAA athletics programs do not necessarily apply to the rodeo program.

The NSCS extended its members Mid-Term Break one week. On-campus classes at Chadron State are expected to resume on March 23. No classes will meet on campus next week, but offices will remain open. Online classes that begin Monday, March 16 will still go on as scheduled. This extended break will allow the college time to adjust programs and coursework, adapt instructional methods, and prepare other responses, including the infectious disease plan, to address the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the CSC community should be aware that if they are returning to campus from a community experiencing community transmission or known community spread, they should call Panhandle Public Health District at 308-262-5764 before returning to the Panhandle. They will need to self-quarantine and complete monitoring for 14 days; More guidance will be provided once the call is made. Please also call 308-432-6231 to alert the college.

Finally, please check https://www.csc.edu/covid19/ for updates and resources.