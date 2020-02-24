CSC athletics inks Adidas deal

CHADRON, Neb. – February 24, 2020 – Chadron State College athletics, in conjunction with Lou’s Sporting Goods of Fremont, Nebraska, has entered into an agreement with Adidas America, Inc., to make Adidas the exclusive brand of athletic products for the department, effective immediately.

“Chadron State is extremely fortunately to secure this agreement with Adidas,” said CSC athletic director Joel Smith. “It will ensure our athletes and coaches will be provided the best in sports wearables from a provider that is genuinely interested in our success. ”

Adidas, one of the leading sportswear manufacturers in the world, will equip Chadron State student-athletes and staff with Adidas brand merchandise through the 2023-24 academic year. Purchases by the department will be made through Lou’s Sporting Goods, which will provide an enhanced customer service plan as a feature of the deal. In addition, the college is to receive discounts on athletic essentials such as footwear, apparel and equipment.

“We believe that sports have the power to change lives and we look forward to this new partnership with Chadron State College” said Jim Murphy, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at Adidas North America. “Our mission is to help athletes perform better, and as the creator sports brand we’ll bring our newest and most innovative high-performance products to Chadron State College along with our innovation, creativity and collaborative efforts in order to help empower these athletes.”

Chadron State becomes one of only two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletic departments – and the only member sponsoring football – to adopt a comprehensive commitment to the Adidas brand.