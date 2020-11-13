CSC football game at BHSU canceled

CHADRON, Neb. — October 22, 2020 — Chadron State College’s final football game, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, is canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the surrounding community.

The university, which has been unable to play since October 17 due to quarantine protocol, also came to a separate agreement with South Dakota School of Mines to scuttle the 136th Black Hills Brawl, scheduled for November 21 in Spearfish.

There are no plans to reschedule the games.

“We appreciate the concern Black Hills State has for the safety and well-being of their student-athletes, as well as ours, and we support their decision,” CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said. “We look forward to resuming a full football schedule next fall.”

Refunds for tickets purchased online will be processed automatically. For any additional ticketing questions, please contact Assistant Athletic Director Colleen Mischke at 605-642-6259 or colleen.mischke@bhsu.edu.

The Eagles will not play any more football games this fall, but may attempt to add a scrimmage between now and the end of the spring semester.