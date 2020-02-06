CSC football receives 37 National Letters of Intent

CHADRON, Neb. — February 5, 2020 — The Chadron State College football program received 37 National Letters of Intent from prospective student-athletes on Wednesday, the first day of the 2020 high school signing period for NCAA Division II football.

“I’m really excited about this year’s recruiting class,” said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long . “We addressed many of our needs. There are a good balance of kids in the class who will have an opportunity to develop in the long term, and kids who will be able to compete right away.”

The class consists of 18 who were recruited to play offense, 17 defensive players, one specialist, and one all-around athlete. Four are transfers who have previously played in college, while 33 were recruited out of high school.

At least 20 of the new signees have earned all-state recognition of some sort, with numerous conference, area, or regional accolades among them as well.

Five who signed letters for athletic scholarships are from Nebraska, starting right at home with Cooper Heusman of Chadron, who is expected to continue CSC’s tradition of outstanding tight ends. Another local product is Sioux County’s Tommy Watson, a six-man first team all-stater for the Warriors, who will be classified as an all-around athlete. One of the state’s most highly-regarded quarterbacks is Clayton Murphy of Ogallala, who was responsible for dozens of touchdowns for the Indians. Finally two midstate linemen, Kien Martin of Overton and Chi Onate of Gibbon, round out the five from the home state.

Seven newcomers are from Wyoming.

They include a quarterback-receiver combo from Thunder Basin High in Gillette. Both receiver Blaine Allen and shot caller Mason Hamilton were first team all-state selections, with Hamilton making the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25. Other Super 25 members for 2019 include Jeydon Cox, a running back from Jackson, and Dax Yeradi of Wright, who is a three-time first team all-state selection at defensive back. Charles Beaudrie of Cody and and Dawson Hatch of Buffalo will also compete at defensive back, while Dean Shaw of Afton is brought in as a all-purpose back.

A whopping 17 of this year’s class hail from Colorado.

Javian Byrd is a junior defensive back transfer from Golden West College in California, who originally enrolled at CSU-Pueblo. He attended George Washington High in Denver. The other 16 are high school recruits.

Offensive linemen Tyler Carpenter of Broomfield High and Sy Spitz of Lamar are both first team all-state selections, while defensive lineman Carson Berghuis of Wray and kicker Alberto Perez of Kersey were second teamers in their respective classifications. All-state honorable mention went to tight end Peter Krohn of Fort Collins, Hunter O’Connor of Legacy High in Broomfield, and receiver Grant Swenson, a teammate of Carpenter’s. A total of six new Eagles are from Broomfield this year, adding receiver River Juarez of Broomfield High and linebacker Adam Lynch of Legacy.

Rounding out the front rangers are defensive lineman Jakob Chirico of Highlands Ranch, O-linemen Josh Gade of Northglenn and Ty Gish of Parker, linebacker Xavier Harrell of Centennial, lineman Jacob Nasalroad of Aurora, linebacker Tate Satterfield of Fort Collins, and defensive back Creighton Trembly of Longmont.

Three of four Californians in the signing class are transfers.

Matthew Bunnel, originally from San Juan Capistrano will transfer from Saddleback College. He projects as an outside linebacker or defensive end at 6-3, 250 pounds.

Monterey Peninsula College sends Jonathan Gonzalez, a 6-2, 178-pound defensive back who started on both offense and defense for the Lobos.

Jalen Starks, who was once listed as a 6-0, 265 pound fullback on the UCLA roster, brings a new look to the CSC running backs room. He is from Van Nuys.

The remaining recruit from the Golden State is Ronald McFoy, a defensive back from Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley.

The lone South Dakota signee this year is Nick Lembke, a linebacker out of Rapid City’s St. Thomas More High.

The remaining members of the signing class include defensive lineman Jamar Jackson of Greenville, Alabama, tight end Lloyd Love of Tucson, Arizona, and running back Jahon Moore of Hillside, N.J.

The players listed above are only the first to sign indicating their intent to join the Eagles. More are likely to follow in the weeks and months ahead.