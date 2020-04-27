class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457670 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

CSC Golf Classic canceled

BY CSC Sports Information | April 27, 2020
(Kaleb Center/CSC Sports Information)

CHADRON, Neb. — April 23, 2020 — The 2020 edition of the annual Chadron State College Golf Classic – Don Beebe Tournament will not be played, in compliance with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ April 9 Directed Health Measure suspending organized team sporting events through May 31.

In lieu of inviting CSC athletics supporters to Chadron, the Chadron State Foundation is offering an opportunity to support athletics through its web page at csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc. For a donation of $125, fans can receive this year’s tournament Adidas cap and a limited edition tournament golf polo. Proceeds will support Eagle Athletics in 2020. Items will be shipped this summer. The Foundation also invites its supporters to send their own photos to alumni@csc.edu while wearing the gear.

The 2020 tournament sponsors are: Aladdin Dining Services, Best Western of Chadron, Chadron Ace Hardware, Country Kitchen, Dietrich Distributing, First National Bank of Omaha, Security First Bank, Randy Bauer State Farm, First National Bank of Chadron, Outlaw Printers, Wahlstrom Ford, Big Bat’s, and Wild’s Bar & Grill.

