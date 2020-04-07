CSC has more than 40 men’s basketball coach applicants

More than 40 applications have been received for the men’s basketball head coaching position at Chadron State College, Athletic Director Joel Smith said Monday.

“We’re moving as fast and as far as possible under the current circumstances,” Smith said with reference to the travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re begun screening the applicants and will use Zoom or a similar method to make contact with them the best can,” Smith added. He also said he’s hopeful the leading candidates will be able to visit the college before a decision is made.

The Eagles are seeking someone to replace Houston Reed, who was the head coach the past four years. He resigned two weeks ago to become an assistant coach at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.