CSC high school invite canceled

CHADRON, Neb. — March 15, 2020 — The Chadron State College High School Invitational track and field meet, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. No makeup date is set at this time.

The CSC track and field coaching staff will be in touch with high school coaches regarding any further details.

Chadron State’s current Mid-Term Break was extended on Friday until March 22, in light of public health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus, and the NCAA placed a mandatory dead period on recruiting that extends through April 15.