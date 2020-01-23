CSC Hoop Shoot scheduled for March 27-29

CHADRON, Neb. — January 15, 2020 — The annual Chadron State College Hoop Shoot, offering basketball competition for teams around the region in grades 4-8, is set for March 27-29, 2020, on the CSC campus.

Tournament games will be played at the Chicoine Center, Armstrong Gymnasium, and the Nelson Physical Activity Center, among other potential facilities, as needed. The past couple of years have seen high turnouts with 62 teams participating in 2019, and as many as 75 in 2018.

Pool play will be held on Friday evening and into Saturday. Seeding will take place at the conclusion of pool play. This will be followed by a single-elimination tournament for each division which will begin on Saturday or Sunday.

An entry fee of $160 per team guarantees four games, players’ passes and two coaches’ passes per team for admission.

Online registration is available at cscmensbasketballcamps.com