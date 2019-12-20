CSC hoops to play at MSU Denver Saturday

CHADRON, Neb. — December 19, 2019 — The Chadron State College basketball teams will wrap up the 2019 portion of their schedules Saturday by playing Metro State Denver in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference double-header in Denver.

The order of the games is different than usual. The men’s game will tipoff at 4:30 and the women’s game is set for 7. The switch is being made so the women’s game can be shown by a Denver station that is televising five Roadrunners’ contests this season. Men’s games will fill the remaining four slots.

Both Chadron State teams a have struggled to find the victory column. The men are 2-8 and the women are 3-10. Both are 1-3 in conference contests.

Thanks in part to an 83-53 win over Presentation College, the men have been outscored by just nine total points in their 10 games and have higher shooting percentages than their foes in each category. But they have lost games by one, three and four points and another in overtime.

Senior swingman Brian Rodriguez-Flores leads the Eagles in both scoring at 17 points a game and rebounding with a 5.7 average. Sophomore center Jacob Jefferson is next with averages of 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Senior point guard Colby Jackson is averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 assists.

The CSC women are led in scoring by junior Taryn Foxen with an 11.4 average. Sophomore Jori Peters is next at 9.8 points and senior Melisa Kadic is third at 9.5 a game.

The Metro men are 5-5 for the season and 1-3 in the RMAC. Both the Eagles and the Roadrunners defeated Colorado Christian, but have lost to Regis, Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado. All four of Metro’s conference games have been close. The Denver team edged Colorado Christian in overtime 81-76 and lost to Regis 66-65, Colorado Mesa 60-58 and Western Colorado 64-63.

The Roadrunners’ top scorer is 6-4 senior Druce Asah with a 14.1-point average. Senior point guard Mitch Lombard, who began his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes, is next at 9.5 per game. Kendall McIntosh, a 6-8 senior, is averaging 9.4 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds.

The Metro women are 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference. They have defeated Regis and Colorado Christian, but lost to Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado. The Eagles’ RMAC win was over Regis.

The same five women have started each of Metro’s games. They are averaging from 7.6 to 9.5 points, led by 5-10 senior Bree Wellington.

Following the holidays, the Eagles will return to action by playing at Adams State and Fort Lewis in southwestern Colorado on Jan. 3 and 4.