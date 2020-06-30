CSC softball camp added; first football session canceled

CHADRON, Neb. — June 29, 2020 — Chadron State College softball added a summer day camp on July 30, to be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 14 and up. The cost is $65.

Registration for all CSC athletic camps may be completed online at chadronstatesportscamps.com. Those who are still unsure about participation in any summer camps may reserve a spot, without committing financially, by joining a free wait list on the website.

In addition, the CSC football program canceled its July 6-8 summer team camp session on Monday, but the program remains committed to the second and third sessions as well as its two prospect camps.

The first session of football camp was canceled with limited participation in view, however the remaining two sessions are booked for around 400 campers each.

Registration remains open for both the 11-man football team camp, scheduled for July 12-14, as well as the six, eight, and nine-man camp July 16-18. Both the July 11 and July 25 Eagle Prospect Camps are still set to take place as planned.

As of Monday, the CSC volleyball program’s four camps, between July 7-15, were still open for registration as well.

The college will not be hosting the annual Wyoming-Nebraska Six-Man Shootout in 2020.