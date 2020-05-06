CSC to use ZOOM in search for coach

With travel restrictions still in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the committee searching for a men’s basketball coach at Chadron State College will use ZOOM to make contact with several candidates on Thursday and Friday, according to Athletic Director Joel Smith, head of the search committee.

Smith said at least 160 applications have been received. He would not specify how many ZOOM contacts are planned, but said he feels good about the quality of the candidates.

“I like the mix,” Smith said. “We have both those with lots of experience and those who appear to be up and coming.”

Smith said the next step following the ZOOM interviews will probably depend on the travel restrictions. At the present time, people who travel out of state are advised to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon their return.

He added that he hopes the new coach can be named by the end of May.