CSC vs. BHSU football game cancelled

CHADRON, Neb. — October 22, 2020 — Chadron State College’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Black Hills State has been canceled.

According to a press release from Black Hills State University, the Yellow Jacket’s football team have an increased number of positive tests and student-athletes who are quarantined this week. BHSU found it to be in the best interest of both teams to not participate in Saturday’s game.

There are no plans to reschedule the game at this time.

“Chadron State is totally supportive of Black Hills State and their decision. We know everybody has the safety of the colleges, student athletes, and communities in their minds during these times.” CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said.

Chadron State is refunding all fans who had purchased tickets ahead of Saturday’s game. Refunds will be processed back to the card that the tickets were purchased on. If fans have any further questions about ticket refunds, they may be directed to Sarah Dykes at sdykes@csc.edu

The Eagles have three remaining contests scheduled this fall. Next week, October 31, they travel to Rapid City, S.D., for a rematch against South Dakota Mines. CSC defeated the Hardrockers 41-25 on the 17 of October. For the first time since 2011, Chadron State will play the University of Nebraska at Kearney on November 7.

The chance to play the Yellow Jacket’s still remains as CSC is scheduled to travel to Spearfish for a 1 p.m. kickoff on November 14.