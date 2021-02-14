CSC women unsuccessful against UCCS, 65-41

CHADRON, Neb. — February 13, 2021 – The Chadron State College women’s basketball team fell to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Saturday night, 65-41. The Eagles moved to 0-9 on the season, all in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, while UCCS went to 4-10.

Aside from outscoring the Eagles, the Mountain Lions managed to limit their turnovers to 13 in comparison to the Eagles’ 20. UCCS earned 18 points off turnovers while the Eagles earned 9.

The Mountain Lions also boasted 13 steals throughout the game; the Eagles had four.

Chadron State got on the board first, but to no avail. The visiting team led most of the game after that and had the largest lead of the game at 65-39, a 26-point differential.

UCCS went on a scoring run early in the game and racked up 12 consecutive points early in the first quarter. CSC outscored their opponents 8-7 in the second, but the visitors secured their victory in the fourth, outscoring Chadron State 16-6.

Tatum Peterson had a big scoring night for the Eagles. She went 6-9 in field goals and made two free throws, earning 14 points on the night, leading her team.

Ashayla Powers also put up numbers as she earned 10 total points with four field goals and shot 2-2 on free throws. She had two steals and 12 total rebounds.

Jori Peters played 37:49 of 40:00 minutes.

Tatum Tellin of UCCS had seven defensive rebounds and tied her team in total rebounds with Jessica Nation, both at seven. Nation also earned her team nine total points.

The Eagles had eight players with minutes played while the Mountain Lions had 12 players see action.

The Eagles will take on the Yellow Jackets from Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.