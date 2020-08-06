CSC women’s basketball signs six

CHADRON, Neb. — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team finalized its 2020 signing class with the signing of six players, Head Coach Janet Raymer announced.

Delaney Klosterman joins the team after playing her senior season for St. Thomas More in Rapid City, S.D. The 5-7 guard helped lead the Cavs to a regular season regional championship. As a junior, Klosterman helped Rapid City Stevens finish fifth in the South Dakota AA state tournament.

Limon, Colorado graduate Toni Lopez joins the Eagles after averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds during her career. The 5-9 small forward started all four years for Limon High, helping them win four straight district championships.

Olivia Waufle, a 5-8 shooting guard from Thorton, Colorado, was named All-State honorable mention her senior year after averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. The Horizon High graduate is a 2X All-Conference selection.

From Longmont, Colorado, Ashayla Powers averaged 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior. The 5-10 forward was a 2020 All-Conference selection and was 2X All-Region selection for Skyline High.

Two junior college transfers also are joining the Eagles.

Hazel Fui, a Logan, Australia native, played two years at Salt Lake Community College. As a freshman, Fui averaged 6.1 points per game and four rebounds, before averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

After playing two years at Iowa Central Community College, Mardaeja Cross is the other incoming junior college transfer. Cross averaged 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season, while being named an All-Conference selection. In 2019, Cross helped Iowa Central make it to the regional semifinals.

The six newcomers join a roster of nine players from last year’s team.