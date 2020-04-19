CSC wrestlers repeat as top-15 academic team

MANHEIM, Pa. — April 6, 2020 — The 2019-20 Chadron State College wrestling team posted a 3.22 team cumulative grade point average, up from last season’s 3.18, to rank 14th among all NCAA Division II wrestling programs, according to Monday’s release by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The 2018-19 team ranked 13th.

In addition, wrestlers Tucker Allison (Moorcroft, Wyo.), Chase Clasen (Moses Lake, Wash.), Caleb Haskell (Madison, Neb.), Joseph Ritzen (Chadron, Neb.) and Jay Westcott (Grand Junction, Colo.) were named NWCA DII Scholar All-Americans by the coaches’ organization. Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter said the five were the most Scholar All-Americans he has had on one team.

In order for a student-athlete to be nominated to the Division II Scholar All-American Team, he must have a minimum 3.4 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.2 for those who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. The athlete must also have competed in a minimum of five dates of competition.

Maryville University topped the team rankings for the third consecutive season with a GPA of 3.695. The Saints qualified 16 for Scholar All-America.