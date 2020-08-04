Current Husker leads Nebraska Amateur

LINCOLN – Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo sits alone atop the leaderboard at even-par for the championship after the second round of the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln.

Thiele, who will be a freshman on the Husker women’s golf team this fall, got off to a hot start on the front nine, carding four birdies, including two straight on Nos. 8 and 9. She made the turn in 34 (-2). Thiele stumbled late in her round, finishing with a bogey and a double-bogey on her final two holes, but still was able to stay two shots clear of the lead.

Aurora’s Danica Badura found her groove later in the round, carding birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 to get back to even-par on her round. She also had trouble late in the round, bogeying the final two holes to shoot a 74 (+2). With a win tomorrow, Badura would be the first player to win the Nebraska Girls’Amateur and Nebraska Women’s Amateur in the same year.

Nicole Hansen, who will be a sophomore for the Huskers this fall, carded two birdies in her final three holes on the front nine to make the turn at even-par in her second round. Hansen’s 75 (+3) puts her tied with Badura heading into the final round.

Five-time champion Sarah Sasse-Kildow of Lincoln was the only player to shoot even-par. She is in fourth place after her round of 72 (E). After her two birdies on the front nine, she only had one bogey on the back nine to put her in position to try and win her sixth title.

The final round is set for Wednesday.