Scottsbluff High School Activities Director, Dave Hoxworth, announced Dan Fox as the interim Scottsbluff softball coach this afternoon.

Fox replaces Michael Gentry, who stepped down from the position last month.

Coach Fox has been the head coach of the Torrington Twisters traveling program for the last twelve years and overall has 14 years coaching experience.

Currently, Fox works at the St. Joseph Childrens Home as a residential supervisor.