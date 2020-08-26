Defending champ Scottsbluff starts on high note

After capturing the state title a year ago the Scottsbluff girls golf team started fast in 2020.

On Tuesday the Bearcats posted a dominant effort to claim the title at the Sidney Invite, shooting a combined score of 328. Emily Krzyzanowski and Anna Kelley finished in the top two spots on the leaderboard.

Krzyzanowski, who finished tied for sixth at state last year, won meet medalist honors with a round of 74. Kelley, who finished second at state last year, was second yesterday, shooting 76.

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer finished in third place with a 79.

Alliance was second overall with a score of 404 and in third place was Kimball and their team score of 412.

Team Scores

Scottsbluff 328 Alliance 404 Kimball 412 Gering 414 Chadron 416 Ogallala 484 McCook 496

Individual Leaderboard