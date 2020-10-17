District Cross Country recaps from Thursday

District Cross Country meets for area teams were held on Thursday teams with plenty of local runners and teams advancing to their respective state meets.

The B-4 District meet was held in Ogallala and was highlighted by the Gering boys finishing as the champion while the girls team for Gering finished in second place.

Leading the way for the Gering boys was second place finisher Peyton Seiler with a time of 16:32.46. Gering also got a fifth place finish from Jack Franklin, who came in with a time of 17:01.65. Tyler Nage and Eli Marez each notched top ten finishes.

Scottsbluff finished fourth in the team standings with Hans Bastron the best finish on the day for the Bearcats in 13th place at 17:34.10. Bastron advacnes to state along with the entire Gering boys team that also includes Logan Andrews and Lucas Moravec.

The two other teams advancing to state along with Gering are Hastings and Lexington.

In the girls race the team champion was McCook and then it was Gering and Lexington also qualifying their teams through to state.

Madison Seiler of Gering won individually and teammate Shailee Patton finished fourth. Other team members that qualified for state are Madison Herbel, Jadyn Scott, Emme Parker, and Anna Rawlings.

Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth, Kaylee Charbonneau, and Sunny Edens all qualified for state for the Bearcats.

All Class B District results can be found by CLICKING HERE and the girls by CLICKING HERE.

The State Cross Country Championships for all classes will be held in Kearney next Friday, October 23rd.

Class C District (at Ogallala)

Sidney qualified both of their teams through to state with a first place finish in the boys race and a third place finish in the girls race. The Chadron girls also qualified for state with a second place finish.

For the Sidney boys it was a first place finish for Daniel Bashtovoi while Mitchell Deer finished third to help the Red Raiders to that team title.

The Mitchell boys qualified three runners to state; Ashtyn Martin, Caden Knutson, and Easton Anderson.

Chadron’s state qualifying girls team consists of Grace Pyle, McKinley Fuller, Mackenzie Anderson, Micaiah Fuller, Aliyah Mills, and Leila Tewahade.

Class D District (at Bridgeport)

The Bayard Tigers girls and boys teams came up big on Thursday as both qualified for the State meet in Kearney next Friday. On the girls side it was the Tigers finishing first and on the boys side Bayard came in third place.

Bridgeport took second in the girls race led by a first place finish for Sarah Lang in the time of 21:11.44. Morrill’s Paitin Homan also qualified for state by finishing in third place at 21:12.99.

Hemingford place third in the team standings and got their girls team through to state as well.

Bayard’s winning team consists of Laisha Garza, Cambree Schmaltz, Laura Albro, Ashley Garza, and Sharon Garza.

In the boys race Garden County dominated for the team title followed by Mullen and then Bayard. The Tigers heading to state are Daemon Avilez, Lawrence Miller, Trenton Carrizales, Zach Araujo, and Nathaniel Barker.

Also getting through individually were Elijah Conley of Bridgeport, Luke Ott of Morrill, Matthew Johnson of Kimball, and Zane Hinman of Hemingford.

The link to the NSAA page for results from all classes can be found by CLICKING HERE.