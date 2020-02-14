District Wrestling Assignments

|District A-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Papillion LaVista South
|Host School:
|Papillion-La Vista South
|Director:
|Jeremy VanAckeren/Brent Gehring
|Schools Assigned:
|Bellevue East
Bellevue West
Creighton Preparatory School
Elkhorn
Lincoln Northeast
Millard South
Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista South
|District A-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Grand Island Senior High
|Host School:
|Grand Island
|Director:
|Cindy Wells
|Schools Assigned:
|Grand Island
Gretna
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest
North Platte
Omaha Burke
Omaha North
South Sioux City
|District A-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Papillion-La Vista High School
|Host School:
|Papillion-La Vista
|Director:
|Jason Ryan
|Schools Assigned:
|Columbus
Fremont
Millard West
Norfolk
Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest
Papillion-LaVista
|District A-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Lincoln East High
|Host School:
|Lincoln East
|Director:
|Zach Limbach
|Schools Assigned:
|Elkhorn South
Kearney
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast
Millard North
Omaha South
|District B-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Bennington High School
|Host School:
|Bennington
|Director:
|Greg Lamberty
|Schools Assigned:
|Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Aurora
Beatrice
Bennington
Boys Town
Columbus Lakeview
Fairbury
Norris
Omaha Gross Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Plattsmouth
|District B-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Blair High School
|Host School:
|Blair
|Director:
|Bubba Penas
|Schools Assigned:
|Adams Central
Blair
Crete
Hastings
Nebraska City
O’Neill
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Platteview
Schuyler
Waverly
York
|District B-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Pierce High School
|Host School:
|Pierce
|Director:
|Darren Sindelar
|Schools Assigned:
|Arlington
Central City
Falls City
Mount Michael Benedictine
Northwest
Pierce
Ralston
Seward
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
|District B-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Western NE Community College
|Host School:
|Scottsbluff
|Director:
|David Hoxworth
|Schools Assigned:
|Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
Minden
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
|District C-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Malcolm Public Schools
|Host School:
|Malcolm
|Director:
|Jack Tarr/ Cole Gore
|Schools Assigned:
|Archbishop Bergan
Bishop Neumann
Cross County/Osceola
Fillmore Central
Fort Calhoun
HTRS
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran
Malcolm
Norfolk Catholic
Ponca
Syracuse
Tri County
Winnebago
Wood River
Yutan
|District C-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|St. Paul High School
|Host School:
|St. Paul
|Director:
|Rick Peters
|Schools Assigned:
|Battle Creek
Columbus Scotus
David City
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Johnson County Central
Lincoln Christian
Logan View
Louisville
Lutheran High Northeast
North Bend Central
Shelby-Rising City
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
St. Paul
Twin River
|District C-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Oakland-Craig New Gym
|Host School:
|Oakland-Craig
|Director:
|Dallas Sweet
|Schools Assigned:
|Aquinas Catholic
BRLD
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Centura
Conestoga
Crofton/Bloomfield
Madison
Milford
Oakland-Craig
Quad County Northeast
Raymond Central
Sutton
Tekamah-Herman
Wakefield-Allen
Wilber-Clatonia
Wisner-Pilger
|District C-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Hershey High School
|Host School:
|Hershey
|Director:
|Greg Welch
|Schools Assigned:
|Ainsworth
Amherst
Arcadia/Loup City
Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
Hi-Line
Kearney Catholic
Loomis/Bertrand
Mitchell
Ord
Perkins County
Ravenna
Valentine
|District D-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Plainview High School
|Host School:
|Plainview
|Director:
|Robin Reed
|Schools Assigned:
|Arapahoe
Brady
Burwell
Cambridge
Clarkson-Leigh
Creighton
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Fullerton
Meridian
Neligh-Oakdale
Niobrara/Verdigre
Osmond
Pender
Plainview
Scribner-Snyder
St. Mary’s
Summerland
Thayer Central
Twin Loup
|District D-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Central Valley High School – Greeley, NE
|Host School:
|Central Valley
|Director:
|Randy Dutcher
|Schools Assigned:
|Alma
Anselmo-Merna
Cedar Bluffs
Centennial
Central Valley
Dorchester
East Butler
Freeman
Friend
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Howells-Dodge
North Central
Overton
Palmer
Palmyra
Parkview Christian
Riverside
Sandhills Valley
Southwest
Stanton
Winside
|District D-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|Southern Valley High School
|Host School:
|Southern Valley
|Director:
|Brandon Marquez
|Schools Assigned:
|Ansley-Litchfield
Axtell
Elm Creek
Franklin
Harvard
Hastings St. Cecilia
High Plains Community
Kenesaw
Maxwell
Nebraska Christian
Pleasanton
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Shelton
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern
Southern Valley
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Superior
Weeping Water
West Holt
Wilcox-Hildreth
|District D-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 14, Feb 15, 2020
|Site:
|McDaid Elementary School
|Host School:
|North Platte St. Patrick’s
|Director:
|Mark Skillstad
|Schools Assigned:
|Banner County
Bayard
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Kimball
Leyton
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Paxton
Sandhills/Thedford
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade
District Wrestling Assignments
