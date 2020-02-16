District wrestling: Gering wins B-4, other results from C, D

Here are the results from area high school wrestling district tournaments that wrapped up on Saturday for teams in Class B, Class C, and Class D from around the region.

In the Class B-4 District Tournament held at WNCC’s Cougar Palace it was Gering coming out on top with the team title with a total of 166 points with seven individual wrestlers qualifying for the State Tournament.

Lexington finished in 2nd place with Sidney in 3rd place. Scottsbluff finished back in the pack in 10th place.

Team Standings

Gering 166 Lexington 146 Sidney 135 Ogallala 89.5 Gothenburg 88 Holdrege 85 Alliance 84 Minden 81 McCook 79 Scottsbluff 77 Chadron 62.5 Cozad 50

Individual State Qualifiers by school (BOLD indicates district champ):

Gering- 106 Marquel Maldonado, 113 Quinton Chavez, 120 Paul Ruff, 126 Tyler Nagel, 132 Nathaniel Murillo, 138 Nate Rocheleau, 160 Jacob Awiszus

Scottsbluff- 120 Paul Garcia, 152 Mychaia Moss, 285 Trayton Travnicek

Alliance- 132 Jaxon MInnick, 138 Asa Johnson, 195 Matthew Escamilla

Sidney- 113 Austin Munier, 132 Jacob Peckham, 138 Paul Houser, 170 Brady Robb, 182 Dietrich Lecher, 220 Nathan Hofrock, 285 Hayden Hofrock

Chadron- 106 Paige Denke, 145 Daniel Wellnitz, 220 Isaiah Beye

Class C-4 District at Hershey High School

Valentine 171.5 Amherst 154 Broken Bow 139.5 Bridgeport 131 Ord 122 Mitchell 76 Kearney Catholic 74 Arcadia Loup City 71 Loomis/Bertrand 70.5 Ravenna 65 Gordon-Rushville 64 Hi-Line 58 Hershey 46 Perkins County 42 Ainsworth 36 Chase County 24

Bridgeport- 113 Casey Benavides, 120 Chance Cooper, 138 Damien Bell, 145 Trevor Widener, 152 Steven Menke, 170 Josh Warren

Mitchell- 106 TC Hughson, 138 Kadin Perez, 195 Nicholas Coley, 220 Nathan Coley,

Class D-4 District Tournament at St. Pat’s

Mullen 194.5 Hemingford 133 Sandhills-Thedford 92.5 Hitchcock County 85 Garden County 77.5 North Platte St. Pat’s 69 Dundy County-Stratton 60 Bayard 58 Sutherland 55 Kimball 54 Crawford 53.5 Morrill 43 Minatare 40 Medicine Valley 33 Hyannis 18 Leyton 18 Wauneta-Palisade 6 Sioux County 4 Banner County, Hay Springs, Paxton 0

Hemingford- 113 Creel Weber, 132 Carter Buchheit, 138 Luke Honstein, 152 Isaiah Bryner, 160 Tyler Coleman, 170 Alex Neefe, 195 Jake Sellman

Bayard- 132 Hunter Kildow, 138 Beau Lake, 152 Christian Leonard

Kimball- 106 Matthew Johnson, 126 Connor Cluff, 138 Trey Schindler, 285 Stephen Bateman

Morrill- 113 Gabe Kohel, 120 Daniel Kohel

Minatare- 160 Haydon Olds, 285 Cesar Garduno, 285 Tony Gonzales

Leyton- 126 Brenton Abbott

Mullen- 106 Tristin Grooms, 113 Eli Paxton, 120 Teven Marshall, 126 Kyle Durfee, 145 Spencer DeNaeyer, 160 Kendal Neal, 182 Riley Kessler, 195 Ty Kvanig, 220 Clayton Hassett