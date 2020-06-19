Division 2 ADA names Smith president

CLEVELAND – June 18, 2020 — The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) has selected Joel R. Smith , director of athletics at Chadron State College, to serve as President for the 2020-21 membership year.

“I look forward to serving our membership in the 2020-21 academic year,” stated Smith. “It will be a challenging and hopefully rewarding time, as we transition to some sort of new normal. The Officers and I hope to discuss and share best practices and new strategies with the membership, as we start our programs up again. The D2 ADA board can provide substantial support for its members by sharing information and ideas in this new world. I look ahead to better times.”

Smith takes over for Past President, Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University, while Dr. Bren Stevens, director of athletics at the University of Charleston moves to 1st Vice President and Kim Pate, director of intercollegiate athletics at Lenoir Rhyne University moves to the role of 2nd Vice Oresident. Kirby Garry, director of athletics at Cal State Monterey Bay, joins the D2 ADA Officers as the new 3rd Vice President for the 2020-21 membership year.

The following directors of athletics will serve on the Board of Directors for the 2020-21 membership year: Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins, San Francisco State University (CCAA); Jenn Bell, Converse College (CC); Sheila Wooten, Bloomfield College (CACC); Clyde Doughty, Bowie State University (CIAA); Matt Kilcullen, Mercy College (ECC); Shawn Jones, Henderson State University (GAC); Andrew Gavin, University of Wisconsin – Parkside (GLIAC); Chuck Brueggemann, McKendree University (GLVC); Brandi Laurita, University of Findlay (GMAC); Dennis Francois, University of Central Washington (GNAC); Brian Summers, Christian Brothers University (GSC); Michael McBroom, West Texas A&M University (LSC); Josh Looney, Missouri Western State University (MIAA); Scott Swain, Notre Dame College (MEC); Dean O’Keefe, Stonehill College (NE10); Mike Powicki, Wayne State College (NSIC); Amy Henkelman, Dominican University of California (PWC); Brian Reese, Lander University (PBC); Mike McFarland, Bloomsburg University (PSAC); Jhett Albers, Black Hills State University (RMAC); Cherie Swarthout, Queens University of Charlotte (SAC); Opio Mashariki, Savannah State University (SIAC); and Michael Mominey, Nova Southeastern University (SSC).

About D2 ADA: The D2 ADA is the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities; enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics; and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletics directors. For more information about the D2 ADA, please visit www.div2ada.com. The D2 ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 56th year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.