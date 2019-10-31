Eagles dominate RMAC football academic lists

COLORADO SPRINGS — October 30, 2019 — With seven Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team selections, and a whopping 30 added to the league’s academic honor roll, the Chadron State College football team landed its largest haul of classroom honors from the conference office on Wednesday, since the annual tradition began more than a decade ago.

The 37 scholar athletes were at least a dozen more than any other conference member in football. The Eagles’ seven First Team members, out of the 25 total who were chosen, tied CSU-Pueblo for the top represented team.

RMAC All-Academic First Team members were selected by a vote of the league’s 11 sports information directors in football-sponsoring schools. They were picked from among nominees meeting the criteria of carrying a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade point average, and having competed at least one full year at their current school. Those meeting the criteria, but not selected to the First Team, were listed in the honor roll.

First Team selections were chosen by position.

Seniors Jackson Dickerson (Chadron, Neb.) and Calder Forcella (Greybull, Wyo.) repeated as a two-time All-Academic First Teamers after Dickerson received a nod in 2017, and Forcella was recognized last year in 2018. Dickerson was No. 6 in the league with 69.5 receiving yards per game, through two games, before succumbing to injury. Forcella has so far recorded 25 tackles, with 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack, in addition to two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Joining Forcella on the defensive side was fellow lineman Joel Carpenter (Sturgis, S.D.), a redshirt freshman having a breakout season in 2019 with 29 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks at the nose tackle spot. He also picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown at Western Colorado.

The rest of the offensive stars earning academic honors includes two offensive linemen who have each seen starting duty, and two members of the Eagles’ backfield.

The linemen are redshirt freshman Michael DeCamillis (Broomfield, Colo.) and senior Marvin Williams (Los Angeles, Calif.). Together their unit is third in the RMAC for both yards per rush (4.5) and fewest sacks allowed (14). The CSC offense ranks ninth in NCAA Division II with 174 first downs gained on offense, and it is the 15th best passing offense and 16th best total offense in the nation.

Sophomore Elijah Myles (Hawthorne, Calif.), in his first year of eligibility for the awards, was named to the First Team with 660 net rushing yards and seven touchdowns in seven games played. He ranks third in the RMAC with 94.3 rushing yards per game, despite two games with a combined workload of three carries.

Finally, the Eagles’ league-leading quarterback, Dalton Holst (Gillette, Wyo.) rounds out the All-Academic First Team for CSC. Holst is in the process of putting together a historical season, passing for 2,318 yards and 24 touchdowns, versus only six interceptions. The yardage and scoring figures are both tops in the RMAC, and place him among the top 10 in NCAA Division II.

Four-time honor roll seniors included running back Stevann Brown (Casper, Wyo.), holder Lane Jersild (Chadron, Neb.), offensive lineman Jared Maciejczak (Box Elder, S.D.), and linebacker Micah Scherbarth (Gordon, Neb.).

Additional honor roll recognition went to the following Eagles: Estabon Bozeman (Inglewood, Calif.); Colt Foster (Hemingford, Neb.); Brady Fullmer (Yoder, Wyo.); Trent Grizzle (Fairbury, Neb.); Jon Hansen (Rapid City, S.D.); Riley Hill (Greybull, Wyo.); Tyler Hyland (Fort Collins, Colo.); Kael Juelfs (Kingman, Ariz.); Jaxon King (Fleming, Colo.); Riku Kitamura (Hiroshima, Japan); Dylan Koretko (Milliken, Colo.); Tyler Lewis (Arvada, Colo.); Hayden McGinnis (Buena Vista, Colo.); Sam McKinley (Colorado Springs); Chad Mikelson (Julesberg, Colo.); Will Morgan (Fort Collins); Isaac Nicholson (Buffalo, Wyo.); Tanner Patterson (Otis, Colo.); Dylan Radzymski (Gering, Neb.); DJ Stephen (Valentine, Neb.); Austin Rapp (Moville, Iowa); Emmit Rosentrater (Paxton, Neb.); Matthew Vargas (Modesto, Calif.); Cole White (Green River, Wyo.); Dallas Wik (Douglas, Wyo.); and Bryant Wilson (Alliance, Neb.).

Chadron State’s previous record, for names called in the annual RMAC Academic release, was the 32 honorees in 2008, when the conference selected a Second Team in addition to First Team and honor roll. No conference team has ever before had 30 placed on the honor roll.