Eagles drop a game in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – February 16, 2021 — The Chadron State men’s basketball team dropped to 4-5 on Tuesday evening after squaring off with Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets surged in the second half to come away with a 74-53 win in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

After CSC’s Bryant Jefferson got the Eagles on the board first at 2-0, neither team scored until 15:30 when BHSU’s Ryder Kirsch knotted things at 2-2 with a putback layup.

Neither team led by more than one possession until the Yellow Jackets’ Trey Whitley managed a three-point play with a free throw at the two-minute mark in the first half.

CSC trailed 31-27 at the midpoint, with Whitley scoring his team’s last five points of the period.

Chadron State held the home team to 0-for-9 from the three-point line in the first half.

BHSU started to gain separation in the game in the second half. The Yellow Jackets went on a 19-2 run to begin the period, while CSC started 1-for-11 shooting from the field.

Sindou Cisse, Joel Scott, and Whitley made up the leading contingent in scoring for the BHSU squad with 15 points apiece.

Whitley also brought down the most rebounds on the BHSU team, with seven.

Deundra Roberson was the leading scorer for CSC with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Psalm Maduakor took four rebounds to lead the Eagles in that category.

CSC hosts South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday evening, with a women’s basketball game versus the Hardrockers set to start at 5:30 p.m., and a men’s game to follow.