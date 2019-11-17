Eagles go cold in second half against Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – November 15, 2019 — Chadron State College’s women’s basketball team led by as many as seven points in the first half, and went into halftime up 29-24, but its shooting percentage iced up in the second and the Bemidji State Beavers raced ahead to a 58-42 win on a neutral court at the University of Sioux Falls.

“We started out okay,” said CSC Head Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer , “but we were lackadaisical throughout the game. In the second half we just didn’t come back to the gym. Mentally and physically, we weren’t ready, coming out of the locker room.”

On the plus side, the Eagles matched their lowest turnover total since January, coughing up the ball only 13 times. Most of those were considered forced, as the Beavers were credited with eight steals.

CSC also shot well from the free throw line, although only two players attempted eight shots all game. Junior Taryn Foxen , who was the second-leading scorer for Chadron State with 11 points, hit all four of her foul shots, while Jordan Morris was 3-for-4.

Chadron State fell behind 10-6 after the opening tip, but got five points from Morris and four more from leading scorer Melisa Kadic , in just three minutes before the first intermission, to take a 17-13 lead. Kadic finished with 12 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

There was a lull in scoring for both teams in the second period. CSC went more than four minutes without a field goal, and just one rebound, but stayed in the lead by drawing fouls and creating turnovers.

The Eagles led 29-22 with 36 second until the half, when Foxen put up a three-pointer and then Olivia Jolley got her first field goal of the year on an offensive second chance. Bemidji guard Trinity Myer cut it to 29-24 just before the buzzer.

Coming out of the midpoint break, Chadron State shot 2-of-14 from the field in the third frame and saw its five-point lead turn into a nine-point deficit. Myer, the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, gained eight of those in the third quarter while CSC committed six of its 13 turnovers in that 10-minute window.

The Eagles finished the third quarter with only five points for the second time this year.

Much of the same occurred in the fourth, when the Eagles were 4-of-18 shooting and were out-rebounded 18-6.

Total rebounds in the game were 33-18 in the Beavers’ favor. Myer also led all players with 12 boards.

Morris grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles to lead the team.

“We’ll try to get some rest,” said Raymer, “and hopefully learn something from some film, and go back out tomorrow to face a pretty good Sioux Falls team.”

The game was Bemidji state’s season opener. Chadron State fell to 1-2 in non-conference games.