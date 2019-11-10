Eagles go cold in third quarter, fall to Javelinas

CHADRON, Neb. — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team shot 21% from the field in the second half as the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas defeated CSC 63-57, Saturday afternoon in the Chicoine Center.

Both teams’ records are now 1-1.

The Eagles outscored the Javelinas 23-13 in the first quarter, but were outscored 23-12 in the second to trail 36-35 at halftime.

In the third quarter, CSC scored their first four points from the free throw line with two minutes remaining. Jordan Morris scored the first field goal of the quarter for Chadron State with 28 seconds left and Jori Peters made a buzzer-beater layup. The Javelinas outscored the Eagles 16-8 in the quarter.

CSC rallied late by scoring the last seven points in the fourth quarter as Kingsville led by 13 with two minutes remaining, but came up short.

The Eagles shot 29 percent from the field, while the Javelinas shot 40 percent in the game.

Taryn Foxen led CSC with 16 points and had a game high six steals. Morris, a freshman, had a team high eight rebounds and Peters had a game high four assists.

Jalynn Johnson led Kingsville with 15 points while shooting 60 percent. Brynae Thompson followed behind with 14 points. Anastacia Mickens had a game high 10 rebounds.

Chadron State committed 23 turnovers, one more than the Javelinas. The Javelinas converted the Eagles’ turnovers into 18 points, while CSC scored 15 points of Kingsville’s turnovers.

CSC made it to the charity stripe 25 times, converting 18 of them. Kingsville made four of their 10 attempts.

The Eagles return to action as they play in the Sioux Falls Classic next weekend. They face Bemidji State on Friday, November 15, and Sioux Falls November 16.