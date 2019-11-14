Eagles lose to Kearney in overtime

KEARNEY, Neb. October 13, 2019 — The Chadron State College men’s basketball team took Nebraska-Kearney to overtime Wednesday night, falling 87-79.

CSC trailed 12-7 before roaring back, with an 11-1 run, to lead by double digits at halftime, by a score of 36-24.

The Eagles were in charge of the second half until the Lopers’ Austin Luger tied the game by hitting a three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing the extra period.

In the overtime period the Lopers were 9-of-11 from the free-throw line to seal their win.

Chadron State shot 49.1 percent from the field, while allowing Kearney slightly less, at 47.5 percent.

“The thing I do feel positive about,” said CSC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed , “is that we shot well. We can put that basketball in the hole. If we don’t shoot poorly in overtime, those numbers go up.

For Chadron State, Brian Rodriguez-Flores again led with 21 points. Jacob Jefferson was next with 20 points, and he led the team in rebounding with eight boards.

Jake Walker was the leading scorer for the Lopers with 20 points.

The Eagles go to Aberdeen, South Dakota, this weekend, for a neutral-site meeting with the University of Sioux Falls on Friday, as well as an away game on Saturday at Northern State. Both games are hosted by Northern, and both are at 4:30 MT.